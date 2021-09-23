Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $2.60 Billion Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,903,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 5.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,599,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.66. 70,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

