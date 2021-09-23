Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 1,002,536 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 686,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 337,788 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 475,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 94,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.23. 106,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

