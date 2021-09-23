Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,234 Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Shares of United States Gasoline Fund stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $36.84. 1,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,237. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

