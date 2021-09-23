Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $1.81 Billion Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,329,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,939,151 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for 3.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 6.44% of WEC Energy Group worth $1,808,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.13. 28,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,135. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.