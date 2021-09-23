Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

IVV stock traded up $6.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $448.15. 317,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,150. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

