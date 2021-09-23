Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 22,197 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,197 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,097,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. 42,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.