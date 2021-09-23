Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 35.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 176,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,637 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.3% in the first quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.12. The company had a trading volume of 608,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

