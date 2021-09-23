Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,022. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.21. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $109.31 and a 12 month high of $165.27.

