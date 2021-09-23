Stuart Simms Purchases 27,110 Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) insider Stuart Simms bought 27,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,826.10 ($18,063.89).

Shares of LON XLM traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 53.65 ($0.70). 1,714,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.03. XLMedia PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.10 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £140.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on shares of XLMedia in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

