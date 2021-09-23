Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $163.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.14 million to $166.52 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $653.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.54 million to $660.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $673.60 million, with estimates ranging from $654.76 million to $700.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.09. 15,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,888. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

