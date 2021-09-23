$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Ciena posted sales of $828.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,127. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,169 shares of company stock worth $3,345,649. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after buying an additional 146,382 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 10.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,821,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

