MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.10. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

MYRG traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.82. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

