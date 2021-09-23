Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned 1.12% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC traded up $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $146.42. 501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,900. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.03 and a twelve month high of $159.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.25.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.