Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $19.17 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 0.6% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $382.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

