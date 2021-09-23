Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.8% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.44. The stock had a trading volume of 61,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.42 and its 200 day moving average is $268.30. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

