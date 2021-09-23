Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.500-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $9.90 on Thursday, reaching $385.75. 24,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.81 and its 200-day moving average is $340.35. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

