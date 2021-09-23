Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 25,752 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $201,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.13. 444,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,223. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

