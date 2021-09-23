Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €100.00 by Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KRN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

KRN traded up €1.20 ($1.41) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €86.70 ($102.00). The company had a trading volume of 32,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 1 year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €90.80 ($106.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of €85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.85.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

