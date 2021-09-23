NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,445. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 41.05, a current ratio of 41.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$7.81.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.