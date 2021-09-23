Celestica (TSE:CLS) PT Raised to C$14.50

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CLS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

CLS stock traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,069. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.49. Celestica has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

