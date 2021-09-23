Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$52.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$44.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.58.

Shares of TOU traded up C$2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$43.43. 2,114,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,099. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.57. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$15.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,821,058 shares in the company, valued at C$297,558,985.30. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $644,873 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

