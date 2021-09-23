SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 6.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $132,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $931,841,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.74. 359,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,463,814. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $983.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

