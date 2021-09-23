B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 170,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,488. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17.

