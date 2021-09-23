Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,977,000 after buying an additional 596,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,347,955. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

