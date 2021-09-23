Discovery Value Fund Decreases Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Discovery Value Fund trimmed its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927,488 shares during the quarter. KE makes up 0.9% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.07% of KE worth $31,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

BEKE traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,695. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

