Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of ALLETE worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 14.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of ALE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.02. 4,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,026. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

