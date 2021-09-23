Discovery Value Fund Has $678.74 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 18.4% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Roblox were worth $678,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $287,018,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,102 shares of company stock worth $52,225,232.

Roblox stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.74. 99,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,647,567. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

