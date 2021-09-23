Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $1.83 Million Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.43. 1,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

In other news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

