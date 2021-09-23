Magellan Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 439,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. 333,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,128. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

