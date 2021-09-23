Bridgefront Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,125. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

