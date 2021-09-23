Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $19.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,825.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,584. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,756.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,457.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.