Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

CPB remained flat at $$42.36 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

