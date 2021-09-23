Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.13. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 104.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 364,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 571.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $45.19. 8,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

