Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 22.8% This Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $385,988.40 and $120,787.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00135410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00045147 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

