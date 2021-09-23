Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $28.43 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 0.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $28,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in American Electric Power by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 532,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.90. 46,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

