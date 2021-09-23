Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,319 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $71,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,630 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,684,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $352.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

