Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Price Down 5%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.15. 1,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 158,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

IMGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

