Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $82.71 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 312,835 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.50% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $82,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,793,000 after purchasing an additional 761,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,147,000 after purchasing an additional 704,158 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

