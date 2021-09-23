Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $105.50 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,405,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 592,417 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $105,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $813,362,000 after buying an additional 1,054,554 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,681,000 after buying an additional 639,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,642,000 after buying an additional 2,299,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,874,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,199,000 after buying an additional 515,832 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 335,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,685. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

