Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,115,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,250 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of Shaw Communications worth $119,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 52.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,412 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1,248.7% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,707,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 66.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,457 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.10. 8,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,228. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

