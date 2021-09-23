Aurox (URUS) Market Cap Achieves $26.99 Million

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Aurox has a total market cap of $26.99 million and $1.46 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can now be bought for approximately $51.71 or 0.00115625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00135022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00045084 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

