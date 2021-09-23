Orion Protocol Price Hits $9.03 on Top Exchanges (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $275.22 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.03 or 0.00020181 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00135022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00045084 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,495,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

