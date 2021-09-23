Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.42. 164,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,433,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

