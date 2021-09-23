disBalancer Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $148,623.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00071436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00114000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00165138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,580.40 or 0.99688807 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.86 or 0.06987691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.72 or 0.00779792 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,694,227 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.