Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report $149.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.71 million to $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $533.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.94 million to $533.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $599.57 million, with estimates ranging from $598.04 million to $601.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 107,562.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the period.

Shares of EPAC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.32. 1,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,773. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

