eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.90 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 1,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $349.04 million, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

