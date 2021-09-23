The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,012,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 517,398 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 5.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.77% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $981,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,064,000 after purchasing an additional 630,763 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24,485.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,132,000 after purchasing an additional 765,648 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.64. 53,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

