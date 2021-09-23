RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $23.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

