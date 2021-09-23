fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

FUBO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,897,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.85. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

