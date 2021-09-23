$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.06. 270,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,600,734. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 120.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

